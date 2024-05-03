Argus Raises AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $212.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Argus from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AVB. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $197.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $200.50.

NYSE:AVB opened at $192.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.03. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $160.45 and a 12 month high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,610,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,561,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $873,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 994,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,191,000 after buying an additional 21,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $1,625,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

