Howe & Rusling Inc. Invests $207,000 in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 293.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $53.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $69.85. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.