Michael Tobin Buys 2,000 Shares of Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Free Report) insider Michael Tobin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.11) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,224.32).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Michael Tobin acquired 2,500 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £6,500 ($8,091.62).

On Friday, February 9th, Michael Tobin acquired 4,490 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 235 ($2.93) per share, for a total transaction of £10,551.50 ($13,135.19).

On Monday, January 22nd, Michael Tobin acquired 4,080 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 245 ($3.05) per share, for a total transaction of £9,996 ($12,443.67).

On Friday, January 19th, Michael Tobin acquired 3,843 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £9,991.80 ($12,438.44).

Audioboom Group Stock Up 1.2 %

BOOM stock opened at GBX 263 ($3.27) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £43.08 million, a P/E ratio of -453.45 and a beta of 1.22. Audioboom Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 130 ($1.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 390 ($4.85). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 254.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 233.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Audioboom Group Company Profile

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

