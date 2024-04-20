Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MRNS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.07.

Shares of MRNS stock opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36. The company has a market cap of $75.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 269.75% and a negative net margin of 456.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,529,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,466,000 after buying an additional 1,356,800 shares during the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 4,222,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,480,000 after purchasing an additional 538,026 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 245.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,897,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,357 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,833,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,675,000 after purchasing an additional 49,589 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $13,990,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

