LBG Media plc (LON:LBG) Insider Alexander William Solomou Acquires 341,929 Shares

LBG Media plc (LON:LBG – Get Free Report) insider Alexander William Solomou bought 341,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £249,608.17 ($310,728.46).

LON:LBG opened at GBX 70 ($0.87) on Friday. LBG Media plc has a 1-year low of GBX 63 ($0.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 106 ($1.32). The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 76.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 82.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £146.36 million, a PE ratio of 2,333.33 and a beta of 0.63.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of LBG Media from GBX 140 ($1.74) to GBX 120 ($1.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

LBG Media PLC operates an online media publisher the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; ODDSbible; UNILAD Sound; and Tyla.

