B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Receives “Not Rated” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their not rated rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

BME opened at GBX 510.40 ($6.35) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,458.29 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 527.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 542.85. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of GBX 454 ($5.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 618.20 ($7.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Oliver Tant purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 519 ($6.46) per share, with a total value of £25,950 ($32,304.24). Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

