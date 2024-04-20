Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.30.

JBI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Janus International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

In other news, EVP Morgan Hodges sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $2,289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,110,979.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Morgan Hodges sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $2,289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,110,979.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Norman V. Nettie sold 90,000 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $1,374,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 285,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,363,952.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 340,000 shares of company stock worth $5,189,300. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus International Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,874,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,871,000 after buying an additional 433,236 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus International Group by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,636,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,857,000 after buying an additional 2,458,953 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus International Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,022,000 after buying an additional 753,414 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Janus International Group by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,460,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,263,000 after buying an additional 2,027,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Janus International Group by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,248,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,414,000 after buying an additional 988,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

JBI opened at $15.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average of $12.82. Janus International Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Janus International Group had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Janus International Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus International Group will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

