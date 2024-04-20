Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Given Speculative Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Deltic Energy (LON:DELT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 160 ($1.99) price target on the stock.

Deltic Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

LON DELT opened at GBX 39 ($0.49) on Wednesday. Deltic Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 20 ($0.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 44 ($0.55). The stock has a market cap of £36.31 million, a PE ratio of -975.00 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 33.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 30.42 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Insider Transactions at Deltic Energy

In other Deltic Energy news, insider Peter Cowley sold 50,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.45), for a total value of £18,332.64 ($22,821.66). 32.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Deltic Energy

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.

