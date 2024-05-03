Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,515 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

IWS stock opened at $119.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $125.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.11 and a 200-day moving average of $114.28.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

