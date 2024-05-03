Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Purchased by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 228.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,541 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 277.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, Director William C. Rhodes III acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Regions Financial stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.34.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

