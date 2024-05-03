Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Position Trimmed by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,405,000 after buying an additional 228,509 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,758,000 after buying an additional 92,793 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,661,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,511,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,028,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,214,000 after buying an additional 26,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,783,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,506,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $149.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

