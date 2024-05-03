iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $130.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.91. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $141.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

