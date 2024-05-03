Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 265 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 576.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Herc by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 5.4% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 4.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

Herc Stock Up 3.0 %

Herc stock opened at $148.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.97 and a 12-month high of $171.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.01 and its 200 day moving average is $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.27.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.05). Herc had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Herc news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total transaction of $564,009.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,560,647.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total transaction of $890,216.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,232 shares in the company, valued at $7,347,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total transaction of $564,009.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,560,647.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

