Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 222.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Evergy by 13.2% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Evergy by 19.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,548,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,214,000 after purchasing an additional 422,152 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $53.55 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $63.39. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.07.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). Evergy had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on EVRG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Evergy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Evergy

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.