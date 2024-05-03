Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 339 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,749,602,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $770,000,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,510,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,345,000 after buying an additional 3,879,901 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,831,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,195,000 after buying an additional 3,069,988 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9,208,188.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,486,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,989,000 after buying an additional 2,486,211 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $72.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.56. The company has a market capitalization of $114.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

