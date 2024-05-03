Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,615 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 399.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDS. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Woodside Energy Group by 15.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Woodside Energy Group by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.03. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $25.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.36.

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

About Woodside Energy Group

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

