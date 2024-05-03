Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $38,000 Stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 81.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 92.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,965,000 after buying an additional 138,663 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cabot by 350.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after acquiring an additional 137,294 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after purchasing an additional 79,410 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at $6,248,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 541.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 69,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CBT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.17.

In related news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $4,413,669.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,331.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $94.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $63.73 and a 12 month high of $98.34.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Cabot had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $958.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.28 million. Analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

