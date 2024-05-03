Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,533 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Organon & Co. by 348.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Organon & Co. by 495.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Organon & Co. by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OGN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Insider Activity at Organon & Co.

In other Organon & Co. news, insider Kirke Weaver purchased 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $49,939.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,723.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $24.57. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.72.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 212.00% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

