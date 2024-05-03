Essex Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 4.1 %

NYSE:NVO opened at $123.97 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $75.56 and a fifty-two week high of $138.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.77.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.