Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $34,000 Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,128,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,291 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,340,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,026,000 after acquiring an additional 28,412 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,052,000 after acquiring an additional 389,431 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,749,000 after acquiring an additional 19,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,516,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,816,000 after acquiring an additional 823,520 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.93.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH stock opened at $102.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.98. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.56 and a fifty-two week high of $116.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.71.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 78.74%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

