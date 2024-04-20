Insider Buying: Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD) Insider Buys 4,800 Shares of Stock

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Free Report) insider Rupert Sanderson purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 244 ($3.04) per share, with a total value of £11,712 ($14,579.86).

Good Energy Group Trading Down 2.6 %

GOOD opened at GBX 242 ($3.01) on Friday. Good Energy Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 160 ($1.99) and a one year high of GBX 426 ($5.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £44.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,423.53 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 262.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 293.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

About Good Energy Group

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

