Insider Buying: Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD) Insider Buys 4,800 Shares of Stock

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Free Report) insider Rupert Sanderson purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 244 ($3.04) per share, with a total value of £11,712 ($14,579.86).
Good Energy Group Trading Down 2.6 %
GOOD opened at GBX 242 ($3.01) on Friday. Good Energy Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 160 ($1.99) and a one year high of GBX 426 ($5.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £44.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,423.53 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 262.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 293.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
About Good Energy Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Good Energy Group
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Receive News & Ratings for Good Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.