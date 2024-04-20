iExec RLC Achieves Market Cap of $203.98 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $203.98 million and $19.00 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for $2.82 or 0.00004419 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform.

