Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0651 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Freehold Royalties Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

