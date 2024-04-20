Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0651 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.
Freehold Royalties Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42.
Freehold Royalties Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Freehold Royalties
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.