AIA Group Ltd Sells 2,100 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total value of $458,008.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,135.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total value of $458,008.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,135.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,113,681. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Super Micro Computer Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $713.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $956.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $547.85. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1,229.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28.
Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Super Micro Computer Profile
Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.
