Energi (NRG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.08 Million

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. In the last week, Energi has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market cap of $10.08 million and approximately $908,489.13 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00055114 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00022685 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00008860 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00012994 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006116 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 75,731,920 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.