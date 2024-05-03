Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.050-0.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $200.0 million-$220.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.5 million.

Varex Imaging Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VREX opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $667.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.51.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $206.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Varex Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Varex Imaging from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

View Our Latest Report on VREX

Varex Imaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.