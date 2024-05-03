Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for CGI Group, Inc. Cut by Raymond James (TSE:GIB)

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB – Free Report) – Raymond James cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for CGI Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.92. Raymond James also issued estimates for CGI Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Get CGI Group alerts:

CGI Group Price Performance

CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.81 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.60 billion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.