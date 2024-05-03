Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.100–0.060 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.0 million-$100.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $96.4 million.

Universal Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UEIC opened at $11.19 on Friday. Universal Electronics has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $11.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average is $8.86.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $97.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.52 million. Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 25.49% and a negative net margin of 23.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Universal Electronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

