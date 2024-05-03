Baytex Energy (BTE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.13 per share for the quarter.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.60% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%.

Baytex Energy Price Performance

BTE opened at C$4.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.78. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.83 and a twelve month high of C$6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.80.

Baytex Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.27%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BTE. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Baytex Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.53.

Insider Transactions at Baytex Energy

In other news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.55, for a total value of C$142,000.00. In other news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.55, for a total transaction of C$142,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Eric Thomas Greager bought 20,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.25 per share, with a total value of C$85,000.00. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

Featured Articles

