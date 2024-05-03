Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 22,453 Shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) by 78.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,453 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 160.8% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 41,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JMOM opened at $50.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $849.90 million, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.36 and its 200 day moving average is $47.09. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.95.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

