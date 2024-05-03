Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.12. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %

XENE opened at $43.00 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.99 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average of $41.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 7,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $330,300.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,398 shares in the company, valued at $388,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $601,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 7,137 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $330,300.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on XENE shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.44.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

