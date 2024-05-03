Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,152 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 106.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 185,217 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 95,487 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 3.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Halliburton by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,871,178 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $359,283,000 after purchasing an additional 448,548 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.59.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

