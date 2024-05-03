International Petroleum (IPC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

International Petroleum (TSE:IPC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect International Petroleum to post earnings of C$0.28 per share for the quarter.

International Petroleum (TSE:IPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$270.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$300.05 million.

International Petroleum Price Performance

