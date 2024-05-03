iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFG opened at $99.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.15.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

