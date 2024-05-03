Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Ventyx Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter.
Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ventyx Biosciences to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ventyx Biosciences Trading Up 4.9 %
Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $40.58. The company has a market cap of $346.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.48.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Ventyx Biosciences
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.
