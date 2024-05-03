Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 76,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 94.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,042.6% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $29.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.88.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

