Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for The Vita Coco Company, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:COCO)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vita Coco in a report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vita Coco’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Vita Coco’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Vita Coco’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Vita Coco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens raised Vita Coco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Vita Coco from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

Vita Coco Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of COCO stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. Vita Coco has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vita Coco news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 633,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,836,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vita Coco news, Director Ira Liran sold 13,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $350,229.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 645,942 shares in the company, valued at $16,161,468.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 633,448 shares in the company, valued at $15,836,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,353 shares of company stock worth $1,309,536 in the last three months. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vita Coco by 1,289.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Vita Coco by 1,237.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

