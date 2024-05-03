TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at BWS Financial reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TriMas in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 1st. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TriMas’ current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share.

TriMas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $26.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TriMas has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $29.07.

Institutional Trading of TriMas

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. TriMas had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,069,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,757,000 after buying an additional 422,717 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at $6,767,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TriMas by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,570,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,638,000 after buying an additional 167,452 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter worth $3,764,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,106,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,699,000 after purchasing an additional 129,477 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TriMas

In other TriMas news, CEO Thomas A. Amato bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,168 shares in the company, valued at $6,759,288.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. TriMas’s payout ratio is 16.49%.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

