Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 1,315 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,350,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in RTX by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,061,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,908 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in RTX by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,377,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,184 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,996,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 12,753.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,143 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,842 shares of company stock worth $13,603,426 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $101.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.48 and a 200-day moving average of $88.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $103.89.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.93.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

