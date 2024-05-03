Vitalhub (VHI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Vitalhub to post earnings of C$0.07 per share for the quarter.
Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). Vitalhub had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of C$13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.68 million.
Vitalhub Trading Up 1.9 %
TSE VHI opened at C$6.49 on Friday. Vitalhub has a 1-year low of C$2.35 and a 1-year high of C$6.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.80. The company has a market cap of C$283.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.90, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.21.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Vitalhub Company Profile
Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.
