Greenlane Renewables (GRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Greenlane Renewables to post earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). Greenlane Renewables had a negative return on equity of 75.09% and a negative net margin of 51.16%. The firm had revenue of C$17.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.30 million.

Greenlane Renewables stock opened at C$0.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14. Greenlane Renewables has a 1 year low of C$0.08 and a 1 year high of C$0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94, a P/E/G ratio of -555.67 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. Its systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from biomethane at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

