Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 10,567 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8,375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of JEPI opened at $55.69 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

