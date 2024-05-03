AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Stock Position Boosted by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $110.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.96. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $105.77 and a 52 week high of $140.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.46.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.42%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

