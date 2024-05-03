Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 23,876 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 288.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,876 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA opened at $80.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $102.50.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.91.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

