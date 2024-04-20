Contrasting Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) and BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC)

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Free Report) and BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.9% of Renalytix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of BioNexus Gene Lab shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of Renalytix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of BioNexus Gene Lab shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Renalytix and BioNexus Gene Lab’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renalytix $3.40 million 11.79 -$45.61 million ($0.45) -1.78 BioNexus Gene Lab $9.77 million 1.09 -$360,000.00 ($0.02) -29.99

Analyst Recommendations

BioNexus Gene Lab has higher revenue and earnings than Renalytix. BioNexus Gene Lab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Renalytix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Renalytix and BioNexus Gene Lab, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renalytix 0 0 1 0 3.00 BioNexus Gene Lab 0 0 0 0 N/A

Renalytix presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 523.44%. Given Renalytix’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Renalytix is more favorable than BioNexus Gene Lab.

Profitability

This table compares Renalytix and BioNexus Gene Lab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renalytix -1,736.47% -1,008.88% -155.62% BioNexus Gene Lab -29.92% -42.85% -34.09%

Summary

BioNexus Gene Lab beats Renalytix on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renalytix

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics, and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score. Its products are used in kidney disease diagnosis and prognosis, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery. Renalytix Plc has a license agreement with Mount Sinai Health System to develop and commercialize licensed products in connection with the application of artificial intelligence for the diagnosis of kidney disease; and Joslin Diabetes Center, Inc. for developing and commercializing products for diagnosing and predicting kidney disease using biomarkers. The company also has a partnership agreement with Atrium Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health, and Wake Forest School of Medicine to implement an advanced clinical care model designed to improve kidney health and reduce kidney disease progression and kidney failure. The company was formerly known as Renalytix AI plc and changed its name to Renalytix Plc in June 2021. Renalytix Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

About BioNexus Gene Lab

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, Chemrex Corporation Sdn. Bhd., engages in the wholesale of chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. Its chemical raw material products used to produce handrails, bench tops, automotive and aero parts, cleanroom panels, and instruments. The company, through its subsidiary, BioNexus Gene Lab Sdn. Bhd, is also involved in developing and providing non-invasive liquid biopsy tests for the early detection of biomarkers. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

