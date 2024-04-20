Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Given New $114.00 Price Target at Barclays

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $122.00 to $114.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CHH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.90.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

NYSE:CHH opened at $116.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.80 and a 200-day moving average of $117.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $108.91 and a twelve month high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.44 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 594.23%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,162,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,871,000 after acquiring an additional 91,351 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth $24,000,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,015,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,451,000 after acquiring an additional 78,115 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after buying an additional 19,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 10,193 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Stories

