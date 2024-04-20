BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives $44.30 Average Price Target from Brokerages

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.30.

BWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BorgWarner

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,017.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 111,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,017.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 287,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,015,478 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 74,902 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 86.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:BWA opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average of $34.15. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31. BorgWarner has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $50.04.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

About BorgWarner

(Get Free Report

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.