Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target Raised to C$15.70 at Stifel Nicolaus

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$15.70 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AYA has been the subject of several other reports. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Performance

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at C$14.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12-month low of C$6.58 and a 12-month high of C$14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

