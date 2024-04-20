Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,627,267.86 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,627,267.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,750,092.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.26, for a total value of $1,617,378.66.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.81, for a total value of $1,663,116.21.

On Monday, April 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.71, for a total value of $1,629,328.11.

On Friday, April 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.25, for a total transaction of $1,617,296.25.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.98, for a total transaction of $1,615,071.18.

On Monday, April 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.55, for a total transaction of $1,595,045.55.

On Monday, March 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total transaction of $1,584,002.61.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.12, for a total value of $1,607,983.92.

On Friday, March 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.83, for a total value of $1,630,317.03.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $1,735,966.65.

Atlassian Stock Performance

TEAM opened at $191.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of -128.56 and a beta of 0.63. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $258.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,640,000 after buying an additional 1,561,804 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,094,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,318 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $434,144,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 156.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,793,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,509,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.25.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

