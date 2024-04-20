StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $597.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.